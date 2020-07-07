EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 23,043 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 435.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.03. 416,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $287.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.