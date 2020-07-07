EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $214.69. 25,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $215.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

