EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. 46,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

