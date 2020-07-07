EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.35. 12,965,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,101,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

