EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,558,258. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

