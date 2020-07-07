EWG Elevate Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.06. 48,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,341. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $210.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

