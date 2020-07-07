EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,355. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.