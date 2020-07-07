EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

IEF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.76. 40,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,250. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.83 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.