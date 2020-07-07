EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 15,800 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $36,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,014,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,466,056. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

