EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000.

TAIL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,600 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.