EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 707,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after buying an additional 609,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,943,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 153,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,532,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,793. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

