EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 37,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 115,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,891. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10.

