Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at SunTrust Banks

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

