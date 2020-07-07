Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $21,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

