Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 53328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

