Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,687.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $19,736.07 and $10,687.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,636,674 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.