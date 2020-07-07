Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

