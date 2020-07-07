Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Envela at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ELA opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Envela has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

