Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 290.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

