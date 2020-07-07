EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $247,062.67 and approximately $176.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01999981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111440 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

