Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 133,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

