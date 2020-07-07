Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are driving the company. Its major segments, primarily the U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segment, continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Notably, strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. However, coronavirus-led economic slowdown, higher costs and expenses, as well as volatility in the oil and gas market are significant concerns for the company. Owing to uncertainty of economic disruption by the coronavirus, EMCOR withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance.”

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 209,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.