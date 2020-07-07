eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

