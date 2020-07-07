EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDPFY. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.59.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

