EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $383,771.55 and $12,632.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.04956115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.