Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

