Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.71-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.62. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

