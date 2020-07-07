Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

