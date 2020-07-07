Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.71-4.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.13.

D stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

