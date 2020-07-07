Dollarama Inc (DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 7th

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

DOL opened at C$45.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.45. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOL. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.44.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

