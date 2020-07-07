Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Document Security Systems news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,772,080 shares of company stock valued at $551,696.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Document Security Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DSS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Document Security Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

