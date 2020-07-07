DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in DLH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in DLH by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DLH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLHC. TheStreet raised shares of DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

