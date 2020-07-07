Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 64,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.22. 1,310,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

