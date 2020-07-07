Diversified Trust Co Sells 899 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

