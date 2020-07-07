Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,912 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,532,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,008. The firm has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

