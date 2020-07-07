Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,383 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.07. 1,405,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

