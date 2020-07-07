Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,023 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 100,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 143,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

