Diversified Trust Co Sells 19,692 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 152,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

