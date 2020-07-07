Diversified Trust Co Sells 16,320 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 107,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

