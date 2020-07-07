Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,154 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 480,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Facebook by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

FB traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.26. 17,881,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,685,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

