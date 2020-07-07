Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

