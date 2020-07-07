Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 402,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 87.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.81.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. 24,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,259. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

