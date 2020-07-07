Diversified Trust Co Purchases 10,167 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,730. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

