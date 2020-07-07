Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

MA traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $304.28. 1,647,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,140. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

