Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.