Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

