Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 24,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,344. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.