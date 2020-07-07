Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,046.42. 3,163,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.79 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,955.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,585.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,162.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

