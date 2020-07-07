Diversified Trust Co Has $7.51 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

