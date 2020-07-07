Diversified Trust Co Has $39.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $39,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,353,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,162.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 255,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,262,000 after purchasing an additional 178,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,917,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

